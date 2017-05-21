Danny Welbeck starts ahead of Olivier Giroud as Arsenal welcome Everton.

Danny Welbeck has been picked to start ahead of Olivier Giroud as Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates this afternoon.

The change is one of three from manager Arsene Wenger as the Gunners look to finish inside the top four for the 21st consecutive season.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez provide the attacking support for Welbeck, while Nacho Monreal moves further up the field to replace Kieran Gibbs in a midfield that also includes Hector Bellerin as a right-winger, a fit Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

Once again Wenger opts for a back three and Laurent Koscielny is passed fit after a calf injury to start at centre with Rob Holding on the right and the returning Gabriel Paulista on the left as Shkodran Mustafi misses out on the matchday squad.

Wenger's options on the bench include Per Mertesacker, Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott.

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Gabriel; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Alexis; Welbeck

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

Everton: Joel; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Valencia, Lukaku, Mirallas

Subs: Hewelt, Pennington, Barry, Besic, Williams, Barkley, Kone

