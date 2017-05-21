Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Everton

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Arsenal and Everton.
During the last 19 years, Arsenal have been synonymous with Champions League qualification, but that period could come to an end this afternoon if results go against them.
If Liverpool record a win over Middlesbrough at Anfield, the Gunners will be forced to make do with an appearance in the Europa League next season.
However, if the Reds squander their opportunity, Arsenal will snatch fourth position if they can defeat an Everton side who are already assured of seventh place.
2.27pmHEAD TO HEAD! This afternoon's fixture represents the 207th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Arsenal winning 101 times in comparison to 60 victories for Everton. However, the Gunners have been even more dominant over the past 20 meetings, with 12 triumphs and six draws being recorded during that time. Everton have not won in North London for 21 years.
2.23pmAs for Everton, Koeman has made just the one alteration, but it is a potentially significant one. Ross Barkley - who could leave the Toffees this summer - is only named on the bench with Enner Valencia coming into the side as his replacement. Barkley has been told to sign a new contract by the end of the weekend or he will be sold. Interesting...
2.19pmWenger has opted to make two changes to his side for the match at the Emirates. One doesn't come as a surprise, with Laurent Koscielny shaking off an injury to take his place in defence, but Danny Welbeck returning for Olivier Giroud was not necessarily expected with Giroud having scored three goals in his last three games. He features among the substitutes.
2.15pmEVERTON SUBSTITUTES: Hewelt, Pennington, Barry, Besic, J.Williams, Barkley, Kone
2.14pmEVERTON XI: Robles, Holgate, Jagielka, A.Williams, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Valencia, Mirallas, Lukaku
2.13pmARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud
2.12pmARSENAL XI: Cech, Holding, Koscielny, Gabriel, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck
2.11pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news, starting with the home side.
2.10pmAs far as Everton are concerned, they will finish in seventh position regardless of the result in North London, but that is not to say that Ronald Koeman will want his team to make any less effort. In fact, he will want the Toffees to go out and make a statement ahead of the next campaign. Romelu Lukaku is also chasing the Premier League Golden Boot, so he is sure to want to end the season on a high.
2.07pmArsenal have qualified for the Champions League for the past 19 seasons but that remarkable run could come to an end this afternoon. First and foremost, Arsene Wenger's team need to beat Everton to have a chance of maintaining their stay at European football's top table but they also require a favour from Middlesbrough, who must gain a positive result at Liverpool if the Gunners are to remain in the hunt.
2.04pmAs another season of the Premier League draws to a close, most of the important races are done and dusted with Chelsea winning the title and Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland all being relegated. However, there are still three clubs chasing the two remaining Champions League spots and one of them is taking to the pitch in this match at the Emirates Stadium.
