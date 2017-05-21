Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Everton

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Arsenal and Everton.

During the last 19 years, Arsenal have been synonymous with Champions League qualification, but that period could come to an end this afternoon if results go against them.

If Liverpool record a win over Middlesbrough at Anfield, the Gunners will be forced to make do with an appearance in the Europa League next season.

However, if the Reds squander their opportunity, Arsenal will snatch fourth position if they can defeat an Everton side who are already assured of seventh place.