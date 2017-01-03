Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Arsenal

Team News: Shkodran Mustafi makes Arsenal return at Bournemouth

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Shkodran Mustafi returns to Arsenal's starting lineup for the trip to face Bournemouth in one of three changes from last time out.
Shkodran Mustafi has returned to Arsenal's starting lineup for the trip to face Bournemouth following his recent injury layoff.

The Germany international has not featured since the beginning of December due to a hamstring issue, but is one of three players to earn a recall at the Vitality Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin are also back in the starting lineup, with Lucas Perez, Gabriel Paulista and Mohamed Elneny all dropping out - the latter due to his involvement in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The other big news for Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil is still absent due to illness, however, having also missed the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day - a game now best remembered for a special strike from Olivier Giroud, who retains his place up top.

In terms of the visitors, who have lost all three previous Premier League meetings with Arsenal, they also make three alterations from last time out.

Dan Gosling, Joshua King and Calum Wilson are all brought back into the fold following the 3-0 win at Swansea City, as Andrew Surman, Arsenal graduate Benik Afobe and the ineligible Jack Wilshere make way.

Arsenal have lost successive away games in the top flight, but they have not lost three in a row since October 2011.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Francis, Ake, Cook, Daniels; Arter, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser; King, Wilson
Subs: Federici, Mings, A Smith, B Smith, Surman, Ibe, Mousset

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Ramsey, Iwobi, Sanchez; Giroud
Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Reine-Adelaide, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on the South Coast with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
