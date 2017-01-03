Shkodran Mustafi returns to Arsenal's starting lineup for the trip to face Bournemouth in one of three changes from last time out.

Shkodran Mustafi has returned to Arsenal's starting lineup for the trip to face Bournemouth following his recent injury layoff.

The Germany international has not featured since the beginning of December due to a hamstring issue, but is one of three players to earn a recall at the Vitality Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin are also back in the starting lineup, with Lucas Perez, Gabriel Paulista and Mohamed Elneny all dropping out - the latter due to his involvement in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The other big news for Arsenal is that Mesut Ozil is still absent due to illness, however, having also missed the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day - a game now best remembered for a special strike from Olivier Giroud, who retains his place up top.

In terms of the visitors, who have lost all three previous Premier League meetings with Arsenal, they also make three alterations from last time out.

Dan Gosling, Joshua King and Calum Wilson are all brought back into the fold following the 3-0 win at Swansea City, as Andrew Surman, Arsenal graduate Benik Afobe and the ineligible Jack Wilshere make way.

Arsenal have lost successive away games in the top flight, but they have not lost three in a row since October 2011.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Francis, Ake, Cook, Daniels; Arter, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser; King, Wilson

Subs: Federici, Mings, A Smith, B Smith, Surman, Ibe, Mousset

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Ramsey, Iwobi, Sanchez; Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Reine-Adelaide, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas

