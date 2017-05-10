May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Arsenal
 

Team News: Shkodran Mustafi replaces Laurent Koscielny for Arsenal's Southampton clash

Shkodran Mustafi replaces injured Laurent Koscielny for Arsenal in tonight's Premier League clash against Southampton.
Shkodran Mustafi has been selected as Laurent Koscielny's replacement for Arsenal's Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's this evening.

The French defender has failed to prove his fitness after recently suffering a calf injury, and as a result, manager Arsene Wenger has been forced to take him out of the team.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck

