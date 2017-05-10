May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Arsenal
 

Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League encounter between Southampton and Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Arsenal.

After Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Arsenal have renewed hope in their late bid to earn a top-four spot in the standings, but Arsene Wenger is aware that only three points will do at St Mary's.

As for Southampton, the goalless draw away at Liverpool means that they can still achieve eighth place in the table at the end of the season should they win their remaining games.

Both clubs will make headway up the standings should they emerge victorious on the south coast.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
6.55pmAnyway, without further ado, let's get cracking with the team news from St Mary's, starting with the home team.

6.54pmFor Arsenal, the scenario is quite simple. They realistically need to win their remaining matches in order to give themselves a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Sunday's triumph over Manchester United suggested that they are mentally prepared to register five wins in a row, but it is one thing thinking it and another producing it.

As for Southampton, they have ambitions of finishing in eighth position in the standings and while they have games in hand on the teams around them, they still need to take advantage. Claude Puel could also do with a couple of positive results to give himself a better chance of retaining his job on the south coast.


6.49pmThere are less than two weeks remaining until the end of the current Premier League campaign but the games continue to come thick and fast. Some fixtures have been rearranged for one reason or another and that is why we Southampton playing host to Arsenal this season. To a certain extent, the overload of games benefits both the clubs involved and the supporters, but each of them know - especially in Arsenal's case - that this is a must-win contest.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Arsenal.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Puel backs Gabbiadini to rediscover form
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Claude Puel, Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin, Fraser Forster, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Mesut Ozil hints at Arsenal stay by insisting he is "happy" at Emirates
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
Team News: Mustafi comes in for KoscielnyLaw: 'Arsenal board, fans back Wenger'Ox 'considering Liverpool move'Report: Man City lead Alexis Sanchez raceAgent confirms offer made for Bellerin
Gilberto: 'Treatment of Wenger sad to see'Palace back in for Arsenal's Jenkinson?Mourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordiality
> Arsenal Homepage
More Southampton News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal
 Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Team News: Shkodran Mustafi replaces Laurent Koscielny for Arsenal's Southampton clash
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton coach Eric Black: 'Virgil van Dijk will have options to leave'
Claude Puel wanted by Saint-Etienne?Puel backs Gabbiadini to rediscover formPuel: 'Fraser Forster back to his best'Preview: Southampton vs. ArsenalLiverpool 'confident of Van Dijk swoop'
Cardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Claude Puel "satisfied" with Anfield pointKlopp: 'Southampton draw is point gained'Milner apologises for penalty miss
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 