Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Arsenal.

After Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Arsenal have renewed hope in their late bid to earn a top-four spot in the standings, but Arsene Wenger is aware that only three points will do at St Mary's.

As for Southampton, the goalless draw away at Liverpool means that they can still achieve eighth place in the table at the end of the season should they win their remaining games.

Both clubs will make headway up the standings should they emerge victorious on the south coast.