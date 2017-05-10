Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Arsenal

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Arsenal.
After Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Arsenal have renewed hope in their late bid to earn a top-four spot in the standings, but Arsene Wenger is aware that only three points will do at St Mary's.
As for Southampton, the goalless draw away at Liverpool means that they can still achieve eighth place in the table at the end of the season should they win their remaining games.
Both clubs will make headway up the standings should they emerge victorious on the south coast.
As for Southampton, they have ambitions of finishing in eighth position in the standings and while they have games in hand on the teams around them, they still need to take advantage. Claude Puel could also do with a couple of positive results to give himself a better chance of retaining his job on the south coast.