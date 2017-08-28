General view of the Emirates

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Ian Wright believes that Arsene Wenger should walk away from his job as Arsenal manager following Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that Arsene Wenger should walk away as manager just three games into the Premier League season.

Large groups of supporters called for the Frenchman to end his 20-year tenure last season, but he signed a new two-year contract instead.

The 2017-18 campaign has got off to a miserable start following just one win in their first three games, the most recent of which was a humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

The results and performances from the players has caused Wright to seriously question Wenger's position at the club.

The pundit told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Where do we start? The amount of things that are going wrong, it does come back to Arsene Wenger's door. We are three games in and we are literally at crisis point. We're losing players.

"When you say, 'Do I think he should go?' I would like him to go simply because I do not believe now that Arsene Wenger can motivate those players with everything that's going on above him.

"The way the players are performing on the pitch, for him to turn this around, for himself, for his own sanity. We are three games in and it's already an absolute nightmare."

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Arsenal have accepted a £35m offer from Chelsea for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Brighton offered Arsenal's Debuchy?
>
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
