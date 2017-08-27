Nigel Winterburn admits that he is "lost for words" following Arsenal's "unacceptable" performance in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger's men were roundly criticised for their performance during a 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

The players failed to create a single shot on target, and were unable to stifle Liverpool's attacking prowess, which produced goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.



"Firstly, being associated with [Arsenal], I need to apologise to the supporters," Winterburn told talkSPORT. "I was there and I really did feel for them. People know I work for the club but this morning I am a little bit lost for words.

"I cannot believe what I saw yesterday. It was totally unacceptable for an Arsenal team. Usually I look and try and be constructive and you try and relate back to situations when you have been put in that position yourself, but every component of the team broke down very, very quickly."

The North London outfit have picked up three points from a possible nine so far this season.