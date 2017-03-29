General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger to announce decision on future after Manchester City match?

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly reveal whether he intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium after this weekend's match with Manchester City.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to make an announcement on his future after this weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

It has been claimed that a two-year contract is currently on the table for the Frenchman, and it has been alleged that he is ready to pen the extension to his current deal.

However, with a section of the club's supporters protesting the possibility of Wenger staying in the dugout, he is still contemplating an exit at the end of the season, according to The Daily Star.

It has been suggested that Wenger will reveal that he intends to remain at the club should Arsenal defeat Manchester City, but a defeat would lead to him changing his mind and indicating that he will leave the North London outfit.

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier league table, six points adrift of a place in the top four and 19 behind leaders Chelsea.

Mesut Ozil looks relaxed on the bench during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Ballack: 'Ozil running out of options'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
