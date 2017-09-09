Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that Alexis Sanchez will win over unhappy Gunners fans.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will 'win back' disgruntled Gunners fans in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is now in the final year of his existing deal at the Emirates and saw a deadline-day move to Manchester City collapse while he was on international duty with Chile.

Wenger opted to start Sanchez on the bench during today's home win over Bournemouth and when he did enter the fray in the 75th minute, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from supporters.

"Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly," Wenger told reporters afterwards. "We have to accept responses from people. The best way to get them on your side is to perform.

"[He] is very focused on the Premier League and the Europa League and he wants to do well. He is still a bit short physically. He will be quickly back to his best."

Last week Sanchez took to social media to admit that he was "tired" of criticism from "journalists and bad people".