Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
Bournemouth
Welbeck (6', 50'), Lacazette (28')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Francis (77')

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back'

Arsene Wenger gestures next to Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that Alexis Sanchez will win over unhappy Gunners fans.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that contract rebel Alexis Sanchez will 'win back' disgruntled Gunners fans in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old is now in the final year of his existing deal at the Emirates and saw a deadline-day move to Manchester City collapse while he was on international duty with Chile.

Wenger opted to start Sanchez on the bench during today's home win over Bournemouth and when he did enter the fray in the 75th minute, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from supporters.

"Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly," Wenger told reporters afterwards. "We have to accept responses from people. The best way to get them on your side is to perform.

"[He] is very focused on the Premier League and the Europa League and he wants to do well. He is still a bit short physically. He will be quickly back to his best."

Last week Sanchez took to social media to admit that he was "tired" of criticism from "journalists and bad people".

Danny Welbeck opens the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Your Comments
Alexandre Lacazette is congratulated by Hector Bellerin after scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
