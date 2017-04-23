General view of the Emirates

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that star striker Arsene Wenger will be at the club next season as his contract does not expire until the summer of 2018.
Arsene Wenger has suggested that Arsenal will not be selling Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

The Chile striker's current deal runs until the summer of 2018 and talks over an extension have stalled in recent months, prompting fan fears of his potential departure.

However Wenger, speaking after Arsenal reached the FA Cup final with a 2-1 semi-final win over Manchester City, said that Sanchez - who scored his side's winner in extra time - will be at the club next year.

The Frenchman told BBC Sport: "Alexis Sanchez was like the team. He had problems to start and became stronger and stronger. He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up.

"He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend it."

Chelsea, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest in the former Barcelona forward.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
