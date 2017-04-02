Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez gave everything'

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger brushes off the suggestion that Alexis Sanchez cut a frustrated figure during his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 21:02 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rubbished suggestions that Alexis Sanchez has cut a frustrated figure in recent matches.

The Chilean has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, with just over 12 months remaining on his contract and a whole host of teams thought to be interested in his services.

Sanchez was seen standing still with his hands on his hips after Arsenal had conceded possession at one point during the second half of their 2-2 draw with Manchester City this afternoon, but Wenger insists that he gave everything for the cause.

"I felt he did give everything today. I didn't see negative body language. It's the way he is," he told reporters.

Sanchez has scored 18 goals in 28 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
