Arsene Wenger responds to Tony Adams jibe

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shrugs off criticism from former captain Tony Adams regarding his coaching ability.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shrugged off criticism of his coaching ability from former captain Tony Adams.

Adams was a key member of Wenger's success during his early years with the Gunners, winning two league titles and two FA Cups under the Frenchman.

However, the 50-year-old recently claimed that Wenger "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag" - criticism which the long-serving Arsenal boss has given short shrift to.

"I do not give too much importance to what Tony Adams says. Honestly," he told reporters.

Wenger also revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his future after the FA Cup final later this month.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Tony Adams: 'Wenger cannot coach a team'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger future to be decided at board meeting after FA Cup final
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
