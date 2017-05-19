Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shrugs off criticism from former captain Tony Adams regarding his coaching ability.

Adams was a key member of Wenger's success during his early years with the Gunners, winning two league titles and two FA Cups under the Frenchman.

However, the 50-year-old recently claimed that Wenger "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag" - criticism which the long-serving Arsenal boss has given short shrift to.

"I do not give too much importance to what Tony Adams says. Honestly," he told reporters.

Wenger also revealed that he will make an announcement regarding his future after the FA Cup final later this month.