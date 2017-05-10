Arsene Wenger hails his "focused" Arsenal players after they claimed a 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday that keeps them in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Arsene Wenger has praised his "focused" Arsenal charges after claiming a 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday that keeps them in the hunt for a Champions League place.

The Gunners edged to just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table following their victory at St Mary's Stadium.

Both strikes came in the second half, with Alexis Sanchez's individual goal being followed by a close-range header from Olivier Giroud.

Wenger told BBC Sport after the game: "We were focused and I felt that when we suffered we stuck together.

"We have another clean sheet and I know we can go forward and score goals. The whole team was dynamic, focused and showed a convincing desire to win the game."

Up next for Arsenal is Saturday's trip to Stoke City.