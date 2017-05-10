May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-2
Arsenal

Ward-Prowse (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (60'), Giroud (84')
Ozil (73'), Bellerin (93')

Arsene Wenger hails "focused" Arsenal after win at Southampton

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during the game with Southampton on December 26, 2015
Arsene Wenger hails his "focused" Arsenal players after they claimed a 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday that keeps them in the hunt for a Champions League spot.
Arsene Wenger has praised his "focused" Arsenal charges after claiming a 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday that keeps them in the hunt for a Champions League place.

The Gunners edged to just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table following their victory at St Mary's Stadium.

Both strikes came in the second half, with Alexis Sanchez's individual goal being followed by a close-range header from Olivier Giroud.

Wenger told BBC Sport after the game: "We were focused and I felt that when we suffered we stuck together.

"We have another clean sheet and I know we can go forward and score goals. The whole team was dynamic, focused and showed a convincing desire to win the game."

Up next for Arsenal is Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
