Arsene Wenger praises "fantastic" Arsenal fans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger heaps praise on the club's fans despite them staging another protest against his management prior to the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the club's fans for their "sensational" support during this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

A group of Arsenal fans once again staged an anti-Wenger protest before the match as pressure on the Frenchman to step down from his role continues to increase.

Many may have been fearing the worst when the Gunners fell behind inside five minutes, and again when they conceded less than two minutes after restoring parity, but Arsenal fought back to claim a point and Wenger believes that the fans played a big part in the result.

"I must say, despite all what happened on the fans front, our fans were fantastic today," he told reporters.

"In very difficult moments our fans, at 1-0 down and 2-1 down, could have turned against us but I think they were absolutely sensational to get us through those difficult moments."

Arsenal next host West Ham United with a seven-point gap now separating them from the Champions League places.

