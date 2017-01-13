General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to "honest" Graham Taylor

Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger pays tribute to the "honest" and "educated" Graham Taylor following the former England manager's death on Thursday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:20 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has paid tribute to the "honest" and "educated" former England manager Graham Taylor following his sudden death yesterday at the age of 72.

The ex-Watford, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager passed away from a suspected heart attack in the early hours of Thursday morning, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the footballing world.

"It is very sad," Wenger said at his weekly press conference. "I was absolutely surprised because I never heard that he was sick.

"We were close at one stage because he was manager at Watford, and I had lunch with him once or twice. He was a man who had a big passion, was brave, competent, and absolutely totally focused on the game.

"I could feel as well that he suffered a lot as manager of England, and we never know how much the violence of this job has an [effect] on our health. I must say it is a very sad day for English football."

Taylor is expected to be honoured this weekend with tributes ahead of games in the Premier League and EFL.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
