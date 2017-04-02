Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Arsene Wenger: "It was important not to lose"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits that Arsenal "were nervous and surprised" early on against Manchester City, but is happy with the mental strength shown to earn a point.
Arsene Wenger has admitted that his Arsenal players felt the pressure in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, but was happy to avoid defeat.

The Gunners twice battled back from behind in Sunday's encounter at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi.

A point does little to ease Wenger's woes, with Arsenal now seven adrift of the top four with a game in hand to play, and the Frenchman claims that the recent flak he has received from supporters was clear to see against City.

"We were nervous and surprised by their start. I feared that we could start with the handbrake on because of the pressure we are under," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We were not completely at our best because of the pressure but we showed mental strength and did not lie down. Mathematically a draw is not the best solution for both teams but it is a point which will help us."

"You could see that the players were down after it went to 2-1 but they gave everything to come back. The draw is the least we needed today. Psychologically it was important not to lose."

Arsenal, who have won just one of their last six Premier League games, return to action in midweek with a home match against West Ham United.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
