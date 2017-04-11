Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that it would be "inconvenient" to discuss his future following his team's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismissed questions about his future at the club following his side's humiliating defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Gunners' hopes of finishing in the top four took a major hit at Selhurst Park as they were beaten 3-0 by Sam Allardyce's team.

The result was their third league loss in five games, and Arsenal fans vented their fury by surrounding the team bus and hurling abuse at the players and manager after the match.

Plenty of supporters have made it clear this season that they want Wenger to close the curtain on a 20-year spell in charge, but the man himself has not yet confirmed whether he will leave or sign a new contract in the summer.

In his post-match press conference, Wenger was asked for his assessment on the game and also an update on his future.

"Honestly, I am disappointed," the 67-year-old told reporters. "After such a long time, to see that we've lost a game the way we've lost it is of course very disappointing.

"I think it would be inconvenient to speak about me, it's more painful to lose the game like the way we lost this one."

Wenger also admitted that it will be "very difficult" for the club to finish in a Champions League spot as they currently reside sixth in the table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with eight games left to play.