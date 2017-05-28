Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that he should have ended speculation over his future sooner than he has done ahead of a board meeting next week.

The long-serving Frenchman has faced increasingly vociferous protests for him to step down from his role in recent months, but no public announcement has yet been made regarding whether or not he will stay at the club beyond the end of his current deal.

Wenger will hold talks over his future with the board on Tuesday after winning a record seventh FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, and he believes that the team's performance at Wembley is the best argument he can make to stay on at the club.

Asked if he would be preparing a presentation ahead of the meeting, Wenger told reporters: "The best presentation is to watch the game. I've played until the end of my contract, which is today basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment. For me, the contract does not have special meaning but, because of the debate, maybe I should have sorted that out earlier.

"I just told them to focus on what is important, our future, the future of the club, whether I stay or not. The players play for their future, for their next season. I love my job and I love to win. I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do. I invite you to live with me one day and one thing you cannot question is my commitment. I am a forgiving man. You cannot be in this job (if you are not forgiving).

"This job is basically trusting human beings. If you cannot forgive, you cannot trust. The only bit of advice I have for young coaches, if you have a tendency to be paranoid don't do this job. I meet many Arsenal fans who are absolutely fantastic. It was maybe one per cent. Ninety-nine per cent of our fans are absolutely fantastic. We play for the 99.9%.

"That's why I said it's not about popularity, it's about consequence. It's the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future. It's for me afterwards to decide, if they want me, whether it's yes or no."

An announcement is expected regarding Wenger's future at the club on Wednesday.