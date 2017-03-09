General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Disappointing results bring disagreements'

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger hints at discord within the Arsenal dressing room as he claimed that disappointing results bring "disagreements".
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Arsene Wenger has hinted at discord within the Arsenal dressing room as he claimed that disappointing results bring "disagreements".

The Gunners have slipped out of the Premier League's top four after three defeats in their last four league games, as well as crashing out of the Champions League with a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Reports over the last week have suggested that Alexis Sanchez was involved in a training ground bust-up with teammates, and although Wenger did not refer directly to this, he did admit that poor form can make players fall out with each other.

The Frenchman told a press conference on Thursday: "We have a good united and determined group. When you go through disappointing results, you have disagreements. In the past it's not always the teams that love each other the most that are the best on the pitch."

Sanchez, whose contract runs out at the end of next season, has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in his signature.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Wenger: 'I will consider fan opinion'
