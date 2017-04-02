Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Arsene Wenger praises Arsenal's "mental resource"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that his side showed "great mental resource" during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City having come from behind twice.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that his side showed "great mental resource" during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City this afternoon.

The Gunners conceded inside the opening five minutes and again just before half time, but twice came from behind as goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi earned them a point at the Emirates.

The result leaves Arsenal still seven points adrift of the Champions League places, but Wenger believes that the manner in which they earned it could help to restore confidence following a poor spell of form.

"Mathematically, it's not the best operation today, not for City and not for us. But we have the confidence gained and we have to restart now," he told reporters.

"We started with a high level of anxiety and were punished straight away. Overall I felt it was a mental test and overall you could see the team was touched on the confidence front. The fluency of our game suffered.

"We have shown great mental resource. The worst time in a football game to concede is just before half-time. On top of that, we lost (Laurent) Koscielny and in the second half we came back to 2-2. Overall it will help us to build confidence because the players certainly showed some mental strength and that will help us to come back to our natural fluency."

Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday night looking to end a three-match winless streak in the league.

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Read Next:
Welbeck bemoans two dropped points
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Theo Walcott, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger further delays announcement on Arsenal future
Wenger praises "fantastic" Arsenal fansWenger hails Arsenal "mental resource"Ivan Gazidis hints at Arsenal "change"Pep Guardiola: "We have to improve"Welbeck bemoans two dropped points
Wenger: "It was important not to lose"Team News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalArsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Liverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for Rodriguez'Nicholas: 'Rodgers a contender to replace Wenger'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal show spirit in draw with Manchester City
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger praises Arsenal's "mental resource"
Pep Guardiola: "We have to improve"Welbeck bemoans two dropped pointsLeroy Sane "disappointed" with Arsenal pointTer Stegen unsure of Barcelona futureTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal
Guardiola: 'Winning titles all that matters'Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Guardiola: 'We must be more clinical'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGalatasaray interested in signing Mangala?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 