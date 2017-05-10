Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has found it difficult to choose between Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck in recent matches.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that both Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck deserve to be in the starting lineup.

In recent weeks, Wenger has rotated the two forwards without either of them getting on the scoresheet but on Sunday, Welbeck ended his goal drought against Manchester United.

Last night, Giroud followed suit with a header after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Southampton, and Wenger has suggested that they have given him a selection dilemma ahead of the final three Premier League fixtures of the season.

The Frenchman told Sky Sports News: "It's difficult at the moment for me to choose between Welbeck and Giroud.

"Both of them are playing well and both have a great team spirit. I'm always harsh with the one that doesn't play."

Giroud has made just nine starts in the league this season, while Welbeck has made seven since returning from injury at the start of 2017.