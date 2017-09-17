Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger tells his side that he still expects a reaction to last month's 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool when the Gunners take on Chelsea.

The Gunners have recorded back-to-back wins since being swept aside by Liverpool at Anfield, but Sunday's London derby will be the latest test for Wenger's men away to a direct Premier League rival.

Arsenal have won just two of their last 21 away games against a member of last season's top six - a run which stretches back to the beginning of the 2013-14 season.

"Of course, of course [I am expecting a response]. I'm expecting it and I'm anticipating it. I believe that on the day everything went against us and that we were not sharp physically [against Liverpool]. It was three days before the end of the transfer window, that some had their heads half in and half out, it was special circumstances a bit, you have to consider that," he told reporters.

"You do not win the cup the way we did it; we made 75 points last year, we were second with 72 the year before, so nobody gives you a present of 75 points and we won the cup last year. So this team has character. You do not win the FA Cup like that and nobody gives you a red carpet to win it."

Arenal are looking for their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2011.