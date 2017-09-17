Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsene Wenger demands response from Arsenal against Chelsea

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger tells his side that he still expects a reaction to last month's 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool when the Gunners take on Chelsea.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told his side that he is still expecting a response to their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last month when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners have recorded back-to-back wins since being swept aside by Liverpool at Anfield, but Sunday's London derby will be the latest test for Wenger's men away to a direct Premier League rival.

Arsenal have won just two of their last 21 away games against a member of last season's top six - a run which stretches back to the beginning of the 2013-14 season.

"Of course, of course [I am expecting a response]. I'm expecting it and I'm anticipating it. I believe that on the day everything went against us and that we were not sharp physically [against Liverpool]. It was three days before the end of the transfer window, that some had their heads half in and half out, it was special circumstances a bit, you have to consider that," he told reporters.

"You do not win the cup the way we did it; we made 75 points last year, we were second with 72 the year before, so nobody gives you a present of 75 points and we won the cup last year. So this team has character. You do not win the FA Cup like that and nobody gives you a red carpet to win it."

Arenal are looking for their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2011.

Antonio Conte and windswept Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Your Comments
