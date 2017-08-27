Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that the Gunners had a "disastrous" afternoon at Anfield following their 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Gunners boss admitted that his players lost the physical battle across the pitch and made things too easy for the Jurgen Klopp's dominant Reds.

"The result is a consequence of the performance. It was not good enough, we were beaten everywhere physically and in the end we we made it easier for them, we made unneeded mistakes," he told Sky Sports News.

"Mentally it was difficult. A very disappointing performance, it was disastrous. But it is not good to become too emotional after the game. There are some reasons behind it that we have to analyse but the players now go on an international break.

"We have done recently well in the big games. That is why today is even more disappointing.

"The consequences are that the confidence drops, we need everyone to keep belief and focus. If some people feel as if I am the problem then I am sorry that I am the problem but we want our fans to be with us even in a losing performance like that. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better performance."

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah sealed the points for Liverpool and left Arsenal in 16th place in the table, while the Reds jump up to second.