Arsene Wenger is confident that Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal and is hopeful a deal can be struck over a new contract.

The Chilean forward has less than 15 months remaining on his current deal and is yet to sign fresh terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Media reports have suggested that Chelsea may look to capitalise on the stand-off, with Sanchez previously suggesting a desire to remain in London as part of a "winning team".

However, speaking ahead of Monday's game against Crystal Palace, Wenger told reporters: "I believe that basically he wants to stay at the club and it's down to finding an agreement with his agent.

"I think the players first have to see if they are happy at the club and after (that) most of the time it's down to finding an agreement, but the finances are involved in it."

Sanchez has been prolific for Arsenal since arriving from Barcelona in 2014, netting 64 goals in 134 appearances, and has scored 22 times this season, 18 coming in the Premier League.