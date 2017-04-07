General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confident Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger is confident that Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal and is hopeful a deal can be struck over a new contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:39 UK

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal and is hopeful that a deal can be struck over a new contract.

The Chilean forward has less than 15 months remaining on his current deal and is yet to sign fresh terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Media reports have suggested that Chelsea may look to capitalise on the stand-off, with Sanchez previously suggesting a desire to remain in London as part of a "winning team".

However, speaking ahead of Monday's game against Crystal Palace, Wenger told reporters: "I believe that basically he wants to stay at the club and it's down to finding an agreement with his agent.

"I think the players first have to see if they are happy at the club and after (that) most of the time it's down to finding an agreement, but the finances are involved in it."

Sanchez has been prolific for Arsenal since arriving from Barcelona in 2014, netting 64 goals in 134 appearances, and has scored 22 times this season, 18 coming in the Premier League.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Ozil cares about Arsenal'
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil cares about Arsenal much more than people think'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Patrick Kluivert: 'No chance of Arsene Wenger joining Paris Saint-Germain'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
Wenger confident of Sanchez stayMartinez: 'Wenger promised me my chance'Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'PSG 'step up Alexis Sanchez pursuit'
Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?Wenger: 'Consistency key in final sprint'Arsenal fans 'boycott start of West Ham game'Result: Arsenal ease to victory over West HamTeam News: Three changes for Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 