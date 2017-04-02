Apr 2, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Walcott (40'), Mustafi (53')
Coquelin (15'), Xhaka (32'), Mustafi (61')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sane (5'), Aguero (42')
Navas (8'), Fernandinho (47')

Danny Welbeck: 'Manchester City draw is two points dropped'

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has admitted that his side's 2-2 draw against Manchester City was "not good enough" if they are to catch the Premier League's top four.
Sunday, April 2, 2017

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has admitted that his side's 2-2 draw against Manchester City this afternoon was "not good enough" if they are to catch the Premier League's top four.

The Gunners twice came from behind to pick up a point against Pep Guardiola's visitors, avoiding a third straight league defeat in the process, but the result still leaves them seven points adrift of the Champions League places.

Welbeck acknowledged that it was a good match for the neutrals, but challenged his side to improve if they are to close the gap over the final months of the season.

"We showed character but I think we have to look at the performance and see where we conceded the goals," he told Sky Sports News.

"At this point of the season and the position we're at, we know it's not good enough for us and it wouldn't be good for us to lose three points again. We dropped two and we've got to improve for next time.

"It's two attacking teams who want to play with the ball. It was a good one for the neutrals to watch but both teams wanted to get three points."

The Gunners are back in action on Wednesday when they host out-of-form West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Wenger: "It was important not to lose"
