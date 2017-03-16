England manager Gareth Southgate admits that it was "a really tough call" to leave Arsenal forward Theo Walcott out of his squad.

The 28-year-old was left out of the squad to face Germany and Lithuania next week, despite injuries to Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge as Southgate instead opted for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Nathan Redmond and Jermain Defoe.

Walcott has 17 goals in 29 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season, however - more than any other player in the squad - and Southgate conceded that he would not be happy with the decision.

"That's a really tough call on him, and one I don't expect him to be chuffed to bits about," Southgate told reporters.

"But I wanted to have a look at a couple of others and he is still very much in our thinking. If he keeps playing well for his club then there's no reason he can't force his way back in."

Walcott, who is celebrating his birthday today, has eight goals in 47 caps for the Three Lions.