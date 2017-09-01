Gareth Southgate: 'I don't see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a central midfielder'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Gareth Southgate believes that versatile England and Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "is more productive" out wide, rather than in his preferred central position.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 13:12 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has insisted that he will continue to play Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out wide to get the most out of him at international level.

The 24-year-old was one of the biggest movers of the summer transfer window, leaving Arsenal for Liverpool in a £35m deadline-day deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly opted for Liverpool over Chelsea as he favours playing in a central-midfield role, much like hero Steven Gerrard, but Southgate is unsure whether that is the best position for him to thrive in England's current system.

"I don't see him [as a central midfielder]," he told reporters. "He could play as a No.8 but we really like him as a wide player.

"We tried him in a couple of games to look at a different profile but the explosive power and pace, ability to go on the outside of defenders, cross the ball. We feel he's more productive there. But he could go as a No.8 in certain systems."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was the ninth-most expensive Premier League purchase of the summer, with Romelu Lukaku's £75m move between Everton to Manchester United topping the list.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
