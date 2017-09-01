Gareth Southgate believes that versatile England and Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "is more productive" out wide, rather than in his preferred central position.

England boss Gareth Southgate has insisted that he will continue to play Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out wide to get the most out of him at international level.

The 24-year-old was one of the biggest movers of the summer transfer window, leaving Arsenal for Liverpool in a £35m deadline-day deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly opted for Liverpool over Chelsea as he favours playing in a central-midfield role, much like hero Steven Gerrard, but Southgate is unsure whether that is the best position for him to thrive in England's current system.

"I don't see him [as a central midfielder]," he told reporters. "He could play as a No.8 but we really like him as a wide player.

"We tried him in a couple of games to look at a different profile but the explosive power and pace, ability to go on the outside of defenders, cross the ball. We feel he's more productive there. But he could go as a No.8 in certain systems."

