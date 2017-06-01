Arsenal's hopes of attracting top players and winning the Premier League rest on Arsene Wenger changing his ways, according to former Gunners striker Alan Smith.

The Gunners confirmed that the 67-year-old had penned a new two-year deal on Wednesday, with majority owner Stan Kroenke describing Wenger as the "best person" for the job.

Smith, who played for Arsenal between 1987 and 1995, told Sky Sports News: "There will be a lack of optimism about the place from a lot of fans who don't believe he can take the team on. A lack of optimism at the start of a season is the last thing you want, so I hope I'm wrong.

"I just hope Arsene can reinvent himself in terms of getting better performances out of his team in the big games, being more organised without the ball and not being so open. I hope he can do that or otherwise it will be the 'same old, same old'. I hope the board insisted on that before allowing him to sign a new contract and insisted on him changing his methods.

"I think Arsene has wielded a strong hand in the negotiations and said he didn't want anything to affect his ability in running the team. The club needs a shake-up in the backroom because there's too much on his shoulders in terms of decision making.

"I think he enjoys having a handle over most aspects of the club. It's such a huge organisation and I think it's too much. I think that's what the board are doing by relieving him of his responsibility."

Despite a strong run in the closing stages of the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, a fifth-place finish in the table denied Arsenal the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time in Wenger's 21-year reign in North London.