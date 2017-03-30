General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Sir Chips Keswick coy on Arsene Wenger future

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick refuses to be drawn on whether manager Arsene Wenger will remain at the club.
The long-serving manager has remained relentlessly non-committal about his future with the side but admitted today that he will make an announcement in the near future.

Reports have suggested that the Frenchman will commit to a new two-year contract despite protests from sections of the Gunners fanbase, but Keswick said that he had "nothing" to say on the matter when quizzed by Sky Sports News outside a London hotel earlier today.

"I never make press statements," he told the channel. "You know that, I'm not about to start now."

However, Keswick did go on to admit that in terms of Arsenal's overall performance this season, they had "started well but become rather disappointing".

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool albeit with two games in hand.

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
Your Comments
