Bacary Sagna has claimed that Arsene Wenger should remain at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, despite the club's recent poor form.

Wenger's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer, and a section of the club's supporters have called for the Frenchman to end his reign at the club.

However, some reports have suggested that he has agreed to remain at the Gunners, and Manchester City defender Sagna - who was brought to English football by Wenger in 2007 - has backed his former boss to see off the critics.

The 34-year-old is quoted by The Express: "He doesn't deserve what is happening to him – he is a great man and an institution for Arsenal. It is not fair.

"Sometimes you can have difficult moments but he's always been there for the team. The fans are disappointed because of the results – anyone would be with what's happened on the pitch.

"But is it time for him to go? No. I would like him to stay. I associate Arsenal with his name."

Between 2007 and 2014, Sagna made 286 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.