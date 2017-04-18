Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson does not believe that Chelsea defender John Terry is good enough to warrant interest from the Gunners this summer.

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has expressed his belief that John Terry is no longer good enough to warrant interest from the Gunners this summer.

Terry announced earlier this week that he will leave Chelsea after 22 years when his contract expires at the end of the season, and a number of clubs both in England and abroad have been credited with an interest in the former England skipper.

Harry Redknapp has previously suggested that Arsenal should make an audacious bid to sign the 36-year-old from their London rivals, but Robson believes that he will have to set his sights a little lower than the Emirates Stadium.

"He would have to move down [a level] slightly. I don't think he is the top player he was. He has been a brilliant player for Chelsea, he was a brilliant player for England, but he lacks mobility now," he told talkSPORT.

"Players in the Premier League need to be mobile - they can't be static. He can't play in a three at the back and I'm not sure he can play in a two now. He needs too much protection. An excellent player, but I think he probably knows he can't play at the very top any more."

The likes of West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United have also been linked with a move for Terry.