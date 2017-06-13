Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits that he is happy that all of the speculation regarding Arsene Wenger's future is over after his boss penned a new deal.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said that he and his teammates are already planning for a strong start to next season after Arsene Wenger penned a new contract.

Last month, the Frenchman ended months of speculation by extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium for another two years, despite a campaign which saw the club finish in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Ramsey has acknowledged that it was difficult to perform during the club's period of uncertainty, but that the first-team squad are delighted with the decision to keep Wenger in the dugout.

The 26-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News: "It is hard when all that speculation is going on. As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

"We're glad now that it has finally been announced he's staying. We're all happy. Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."

Ramsey made just 17 starts in the Premier League and Champions League this season.