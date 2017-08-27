Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Petr Cech: 'Defeat was unacceptable'

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech brands his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon "unacceptable".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has branded his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon "unacceptable".

The Gunners entered the match off the back of a 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend, and a poor display from Arsene Wenger's side saw them suffer a second successive Premier League defeat.

Cech, however, has insisted that his team have the capabilities to bounce back from another disappointing performance.

"It was unacceptable for a club of our size. Okay, you can come and lose a match 4-0 if you have a bad day, when you are fighting but are unlucky, but not like how it happened today," Cech told Sky Sports News.

"We were not fighting, not winning any individual battles, and we completely failed to respond to their way of playing. This is the most disappointing thing. The only positive out of the game is that we have time to respond, because it is early in the seaosn.

"I don't think it can get any worse than this. I believe we have a team who can respond to a difficult moment. With two defeats you can still win the league. If I didn't believe we could respond I would retire and not play football anymore. We have shown our ability in many games."

Next up for Arsenal is a home game against Bournemouth after the international break.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Henderson 'delighted' with Gunners rout
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Petr Cech, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
John Hartson assistant coach looks on during the Wales training session at the Vale of Glamorgan complex on October 8, 2013
John Hartson: 'Arsenal players lacked fight'
 Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher lays into 'cowardly' Arsenal
 Valencia's Britihs coach Gary Neville gestures from the sideline during the UEFA Champions League football match Valencia CF vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 9, 2015.
Gary Neville blasts Arsenal after four-goal defeat
Sanchez posts image following Anfield lossNeville questions Sanchez mentalityPetr Cech: 'Defeat was unacceptable'Wenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'Klopp hails Reds after Arsenal demolition
Henderson 'delighted' with Gunners routDortmund 'eyeing bid for Mesut Ozil'Result: Liverpool thrash Arsenal at AnfieldTeam News: Sanchez starts for Arsenal at AnfieldLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - as it happened
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 