Petr Cech: 'Defeat was unacceptable'

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech brands his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon "unacceptable".

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has branded his team's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon "unacceptable".

The Gunners entered the match off the back of a 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend, and a poor display from Arsene Wenger's side saw them suffer a second successive Premier League defeat.

Cech, however, has insisted that his team have the capabilities to bounce back from another disappointing performance.

"It was unacceptable for a club of our size. Okay, you can come and lose a match 4-0 if you have a bad day, when you are fighting but are unlucky, but not like how it happened today," Cech told Sky Sports News.

"We were not fighting, not winning any individual battles, and we completely failed to respond to their way of playing. This is the most disappointing thing. The only positive out of the game is that we have time to respond, because it is early in the seaosn.

"I don't think it can get any worse than this. I believe we have a team who can respond to a difficult moment. With two defeats you can still win the league. If I didn't believe we could respond I would retire and not play football anymore. We have shown our ability in many games."

Next up for Arsenal is a home game against Bournemouth after the international break.