Pep Guardiola: "We have to improve"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side still "have to improve" following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal this afternoon.

The Citizens broke the deadlock in the fifth minute through Leroy Sane and then responded quickly after Theo Walcott had equalised for the Gunners to regain the lead courtesy of a Sergio Aguero strike.

However, Shkodran Mustafi's second-half goal was enough to force the spoils to be shared, despite Guardiola claiming that his side performed better after the interval.

"It was difficult, we played better in the second half, after we scored in the first minutes we forgot a bit to play," he told reporters.

"Second half we created more chances and positions. We need time to change the mentality for everybody. We have to improve."

The draw means that Man City now sit fourth in the Premier League table, five points clear of local rivals Manchester United.