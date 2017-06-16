General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez feature in 'leaked Arsenal kit launch'

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are used in what appears to be Arsenal's 2017-18 home kit launch, while Olivier Giroud - another with an uncertain future - is also present.
Arsenal contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez feature prominently in a supposed leaked promotional image for the club's new home kit.

The duo are now into the final 12 months of their Emirates Stadium deals and have yet to open discussions over extending their stay in North London.

Both players have been used as part of what appears to be the Gunners' 2017-18 kit launch, however, featuring alongside goalkeeper Petr Cech and club captain Per Mertesacker, while Olivier Giroud - recently linked with a move to West Ham United and Marseille - is also present.


Ozil is reportedly holding out for wages of £250,000 a week before committing to Arsenal, while Manchester City-linked forward Sanchez is after £300,000.

Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
