General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target three key players'

Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas says that Arsene Wenger should target moves for Raphael Varane and Alexandre Lacazette this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas has called on Arsene Wenger to avoid signing squad players during the summer transfer window.

After penning a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger is under pressure to strengthen ahead of the new Premier League campaign and he has claimed that he only intends on signing a maximum of three players.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac has already arrived from Schalke 04, but Nicholas wants the Gunners boss to go all out to try to sign players of the calibre of Raphael Varane and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of their rivals.

The Scot told Sky Sports News: "Wenger needs to unload six or seven of the weaker players, and, rather than signing more squad players, he must bring in another world-class defender, a top midfielder and a 20 plus goal striker.

"He needs another top midfield player with Santi Cazorla out. Raphael Varane or Virgil van Dijk would be ideal at centre-back and Alexandre Lacazette is the striker I wanted and hopefully the Atletico Madrid transfer ban means we've got a chance."

Both Varane and Lacazette - of Real Madrid and Lyon respectively - have been linked with moves to the Premier League with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Bayern 'offer Alexis £350,000 a week'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Charlie Nicholas, Arsene Wenger, Raphael Varane, Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich 'offer Alexis Sanchez £350,000 a week'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target key trio'Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?Sanchez: 'Agent dealing with future'Hector Bellerin posts tweet on futureAgent: 'Morata wants more playing time'
Serge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenBellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford talkSidibe "open" to Arsenal, Spurs move
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 