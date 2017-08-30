Gary Neville slams company's 'announcement' of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Gary Neville slams Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's "embarrassing" management company for appearing to announce the player's move to Liverpool from Arsenal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Gary Neville has hit out at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's management company for appearing to announce that their client has joined Liverpool.

Numerous media outlets have reported that the Reds have agreed a £40m fee with Arsenal for the wantaway midfielder.

The North London outfit gave rivals Chelsea the green light to sign the England international on Tuesday, but the 24-year-old turned down the Premier League champions in favour of a switch to Anfield.

Before the mainstream media got hold of details that Arsenal have accepted Liverpool's bid, Oxlade-Chamberlain's management company Colossal Sports MGT tweeted an image of Liverpool's club crest with "deal agreed" as the caption. It has since been deleted.

Neville, who played for Manchester United between 1992 and 2011, reacted angrily to the alleged announcement.

The former full-back wrote: "Embarrassing!! Has it been deleted!! Thought so. Clubs not even announced yet."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has spent the last six years at Arsenal following his 2011 switch from Southampton.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Liverpool 'agree £40m deal for Ox'
