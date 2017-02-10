General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's number one'

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez outlines his intentions to become the club's first-choice stopper.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has vowed that he "won't stop" until he becomes the club's first-choice stopper.

The 24-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances for the Gunners - all of them in the 2014-15 campaign - and currently finds himself third in the pecking order behind Petr Cech and David Ospina.

The Argentine has spent time on loan with lower-league sides including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rotherham United in recent seasons, but has revealed that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has tipped him to one day become an automatic starter at the Emirates.

"I knew I wasn't going to play much but the boss said 'I want you to learn from Cech and you can become the Arsenal number one'," Martinez told the Arsenal website. "That's my target. When you train every day of the week with Petr Cech who has been at the top of the game for like 10-15 years you learn.

"The chance will come so I need to be ready. I've always been positive. When I came here, I had eight goalkeepers in front of me and that's when I thought, 'It's going to be a long journey'.

"Year by year I've been growing, getting bigger, more powerful and so I thought, 'Why not?'. I won't stop until I'm the Arsenal number one."

Meanwhile, Wenger has remained coy amid speculation that he could drop Cech in favour of Ospina for this weekend's visit of Hull City.

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Read Next:
Szczesny: 'Arsenal want me to stay'
>
View our homepages for Emiliano Martinez, Petr Cech, David Ospina, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Torino forward Andrea Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's No.1'Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal futureConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Jenkinson: 'Palace deal wasn't right for me'
Juventus join race to sign Sanchez?Preview: Arsenal vs. Hull CityWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand