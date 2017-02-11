Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusion

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to confirm reports that Petr Cech will be dropped for this weekend's game with Hull City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to confirm speculation that goalkeeper Petr Cech will be dropped for Saturday's encounter with Hull City at the Emirates.

The veteran stopper let in three goals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, a result that saw the Gunners fall to fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind their London rivals.

Asked if he would drop Cech this weekend, Wenger replied: "It's difficult to come out individually on a player. I believe Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, he is serious and wants to do well. He was at fault on the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall, I believe he's had a good season.

"I cannot come out on every single opinion people might have. My team is not picked for Saturday yet and so I have to leave my choice open until Saturday, but that is not at stake in my thinking at the moment."

Cech has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the league this term, keeping seven clean sheets.