Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Hull City

Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusion

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger refuses to confirm reports that Petr Cech will be dropped for this weekend's game with Hull City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:39 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to confirm speculation that goalkeeper Petr Cech will be dropped for Saturday's encounter with Hull City at the Emirates.

The veteran stopper let in three goals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, a result that saw the Gunners fall to fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind their London rivals.

Asked if he would drop Cech this weekend, Wenger replied: "It's difficult to come out individually on a player. I believe Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, he is serious and wants to do well. He was at fault on the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall, I believe he's had a good season.

"I cannot come out on every single opinion people might have. My team is not picked for Saturday yet and so I have to leave my choice open until Saturday, but that is not at stake in my thinking at the moment."

Cech has been an ever-present for the Gunners in the league this term, keeping seven clean sheets.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Hector Bellerin still a doubt for Arsenal
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newcastle on May 19, 2013
Arsene Wenger: 'Laurent Koscielny comments were twisted'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits to "difficult week"
Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusionHector Bellerin still a doubt for ArsenalWenger 'not interested' in Joe HartMustafi: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League'Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'
Arsenal: 'Bellerin still being assessed'Petr Cech offers support to Ryan MasonKeown: 'Wenger already decided to stay'Gallas: 'Time for change at Arsenal'Koscielny questions Wenger's team selection
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version