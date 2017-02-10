Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez outlines his intentions to become the club's first-choice stopper.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has vowed that he "won't stop" until he become's the club's first-choice stopper.

The 24-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances for the Gunners - all of them in the 2014-15 campaign - and currently finds himself third in the pecking order behind Petr Cech and David Ospina.

The Argentine has spent time on loan with lower-league sides including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rotherham United in recent seasons, but has revealed that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has tipped him to one day become an automatic starter at the Emirates.

"I knew I wasn't going to play much but the boss said 'I want you to learn from Cech and you can become the Arsenal number one'," Martinez told the Arsenal website. "That's my target. When you train every day of the week with Petr Cech who has been at the top of the game for like 10-15 years you learn.

"The chance will come so I need to be ready. I've always been positive. When I came here, I had eight goalkeepers in front of me and that's when I thought, 'It's going to be a long journey'.

"Year by year I've been growing, getting bigger, more powerful and so I thought, 'Why not?'. I won't stop until I'm the Arsenal number one."

Meanwhile, Wenger has remained coy amid speculation that he could drop Cech in favour of Ospina for this weekend's visit of Hull City.