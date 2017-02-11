Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Hull City

Marco Silva: 'More improvement required from Hull City'

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva admits that Hull City "have won nothing yet" despite an improved run of form, but believes that there is even more to come from his side.
Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has told his players to 'give even more' this weekend when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Tigers' form has turned around drastically since the relative unknown took over last month, winning two and drawing one of their three Premier League games.

Hull held Manchester United to a goalless draw and beat Liverpool 2-0 in their last two outings, but Silva - a winner against Arsenal while in charge of Olympiacos in the past - is adamant that there is even more to come from his charges.

"I want my players to keep their feet on the ground. We have won nothing yet, and the hard work must continue," he told reporters. "I want more from my team after our last two results. We have the quality to give more and play better.

"Of course I have a good memories of Arsenal," added Silva. "My last result there was a great experience, but Saturday is a different moment."

Hull remain in the relegation mire despite their improved run of form, sitting 18th in the Premier League table and one point adrift of three teams.

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
