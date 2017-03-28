Arsenal forward Lucas Perez reveals that he expects manager Arsene Wenger to sign a new contract with the club.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the Emirates this summer and has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he will sign a new deal, although recent reports have suggested that he is on the verge of penning a two-year extension.

"The relationship I have with Wenger is good and I think he will continue, but he has not yet communicated it to anyone," Lucas told Marca.

"He is a normal person, very accessible, humble. Wenger knows all the people who work at the club and is always willing to help them."

Lucas joined the Gunners last summer but has found game time in the Premier League hard to come by, leading to speculation that he may move on ahead of next season.

"I had the bad luck to get injured in the first few months and that affected me but today I feel very capable of showing why they signed me," he added.

"I am trying to take the chances they give until they have 100% confidence in me. The manager is happy that I am in the squad because whenever I play I have done well."

Lucas's last league appearance for Arsenal came as a late substitute in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.