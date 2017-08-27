Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sings the praises of his players following their emphatic win over Arsenal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to his players following their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds boss hailed his side's organisation and work rate after watching them dismantle the Gunners and fire themselves up to second in the league table.

"After midweek games you have to reach the mountain immediately. You really feel it is intense, we wanted to force ourselves to be strong physically and we were. We were really well organised," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"If you give Arsenal space and time you lose before the game starts so I don't think they could do a lot of what they wanted, Arsenal, and that is all credit to the boys because they worked really hard."

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah sealed the points for Liverpool and left Arsenal in 16th place in the table.