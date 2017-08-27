Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails players following Arsenal demolition

Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sings the praises of his players following their emphatic win over Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to his players following their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds boss hailed his side's organisation and work rate after watching them dismantle the Gunners and fire themselves up to second in the league table.

"After midweek games you have to reach the mountain immediately. You really feel it is intense, we wanted to force ourselves to be strong physically and we were. We were really well organised," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"If you give Arsenal space and time you lose before the game starts so I don't think they could do a lot of what they wanted, Arsenal, and that is all credit to the boys because they worked really hard."

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah sealed the points for Liverpool and left Arsenal in 16th place in the table.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails players following Arsenal demolition
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails players following Arsenal demolition
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing
