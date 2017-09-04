General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Ian Wright hits back at Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright calls on Mesut Ozil to prove how much he loves the club by signing a new long-term deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Ian Wright has hit back at Mesut Ozil's recent comments and told the Arsenal midfielder to prove how much he loves the club by signing a new contract.

The Germany international took to social media on Saturday to respond to his critics, suggesting that he has been wrongly targeted in the past by the Gunners' vocal former players.

Wright, who is among those to have questioned Ozil's displays in the past, believes that the 28-year-old must extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond next summer if his remarks are to be taken seriously.

"Sign a contract if you feel that strongly about people criticising the team because you're somebody who is integral to Arsenal's success," he told BBC Sport.

"You're not signing a deal and you're probably going to continue to hide behind the fact that [Alexis] Sanchez is the one that everybody's going to say, 'Is he going to go?'. If you feel that strongly, why haven't you signed yet?"

"[Former players] all feel the same because we're all passionate and we all love the club. What are we supposed to say? That they're unbelievable, in the boardroom, the boss, and the way they're playing? Because they're not. I can't understand it."

Ozil and Sanchez are two of seven Arsenal players whose contracts are due to expire next summer.

Alexis Sanchez sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Former coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ian Wright, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Arsenal, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'
Ian Wright hits back at Mesut OzilFormer coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Wenger: 'Fans should back Arsenal'Wenger: 'I had doubts over Arsenal future'Report: Real Madrid rejected Sanchez
Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week Brum deal'Petit slams Arsenal "babies and kids"Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidOzil not giving up on Premier League title
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 