Ian Wright demands change at Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has called on the club's supporters to demand change amid reports of a £1bn takeover bid.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is understood to have approached Stan Kroenke with a mega-money offer in an attempt to coax the majority shareholder into selling his stake in the club.

Fans have become increasingly frustrated with a relative lack of activity in recent transfer markets despite Kroenke's wealth, and Wright has now urged them to get behind Usmanov's offer.

If this bid from Usminov is true or not,it's up to every single Arsenal fan who loves this great club to let people know,we demand change. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 19, 2017

Usmanov, who already owns 30% of Arsenal, is reportedly worth more than £11bn.