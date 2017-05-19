General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Ian Wright demands change at Arsenal

MK Dons coach Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Second Round match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at StadiumMK on December 2, 2012
Arsenal legend Ian Wright urges fans to support Alisher Usmanov's reported £1bn takeover bid for the club.
Friday, May 19, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has called on the club's supporters to demand change amid reports of a £1bn takeover bid.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is understood to have approached Stan Kroenke with a mega-money offer in an attempt to coax the majority shareholder into selling his stake in the club.

Fans have become increasingly frustrated with a relative lack of activity in recent transfer markets despite Kroenke's wealth, and Wright has now urged them to get behind Usmanov's offer.


Usmanov, who already owns 30% of Arsenal, is reportedly worth more than £11bn.

