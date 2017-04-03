General view of the Emirates

Former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry says that under-fire Mesut Ozil 'does not do enough on a daily basis'.
Former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry has claimed that Mesut Ozil 'does not do enough on a daily basis'.

Ozil again faced criticism following his lacklustre performance in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, despite registering his 50th assist for the club in the Premier League clash.

Henry has said that Ozil "can clearly play", but has insisted that the German international would not have been able to get away with lazy performances in previous Arsenal teams.

"He can clearly play and last year everyone was praising him," Henry told Sky Sports News. "This year, he is struggling because he doesn't do enough on a daily basis.

"When he plays in an Arsenal shirt, sometimes it is not up to the standard of Arsenal. I'm a big admirer of him and how he plays but if he was in my old team, I know a couple of guys would have had a go at him and maybe that is what he needs.

"In my old team, everyone talked. Sylvain Wiltord talked. Edu the same. Even Nwankwo Kanu would have said something. Jens Lehmann, he was talking all the time. We had guys at it throughout the team."

Ozil's current deal at the Emirates Stadium will expire in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
