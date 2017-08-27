Liverpool star Jordan Henderson heaps praise on his teammates following their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has expressed his delight following his side's resounding 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The England international heaped praise on his teammates, applauding their "heart" and work rate during the one-sided Premier League clash.

"We did very well, started well, we were solid, forced them into areas where they didn't want to be and were devastating on the attack," he told Sky Sports News.

"As the games have gone on we have got better and better. Our fitness levels have been brilliant, we worked hard in pre-season.

"We controlled the game everywhere really. Overall we are delighted. We have got talent, but you have to have the hard work and heart to match that, like we did today."

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah put Arsene Wenger's men to the sword, condemning them to back-to-back league defeats.