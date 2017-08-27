Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'delighted' with Arsenal thrashing

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool star Jordan Henderson heaps praise on his teammates following their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has expressed his delight following his side's resounding 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The England international heaped praise on his teammates, applauding their "heart" and work rate during the one-sided Premier League clash.

"We did very well, started well, we were solid, forced them into areas where they didn't want to be and were devastating on the attack," he told Sky Sports News.

"As the games have gone on we have got better and better. Our fitness levels have been brilliant, we worked hard in pre-season.

"We controlled the game everywhere really. Overall we are delighted. We have got talent, but you have to have the hard work and heart to match that, like we did today."

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah put Arsene Wenger's men to the sword, condemning them to back-to-back league defeats.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
