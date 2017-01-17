Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud reveals that he 'hopes' manager Arsene Wenger will commit his future to the club soon.

The Frenchman has been at the helm of the side since 1996 but has insisted that he will wait until the end of the season, when his current contract expires, before making a decision about his future.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil has indicated that he will not commit to the Gunners beyond the 18 months remaining on his current deal until Wenger pens a new deal of his own, and Giroud believes that a decision soon would be "nice news" for all of the players.

"We hope that the boss will sign a new contract... because we all want to keep going with this squad," Giroud, who signed a new deal last week, told The Telegraph.

"It [would] be nice news for the team and the club. From my side, obviously it's a good thing because I feel very good at Arsenal.

"I really want to carry on to win the league, and to always improve myself."

Wenger is Arsenal's most successful ever manager, winning three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and six Community Shields.