Arsenal trio Laurent Koscielny, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil are all letting manager Arsene Wenger down, according to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has laid into Arsenal trio Laurent Koscielny, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil following the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal twice came from behind to secure a point in the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, but the result did not ease the pressure on under-fire Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

After the match, Neville picked out Koscielny, Walcott and Ozil as a trio that should be offering more to their manager, insisting that the character of all three players should be called into question.

"I might be being a bit harsh here, but I'm going to say them anyway. Koscielny always goes off. He's a centre-back. He plays to half-time and then goes off. He might have a bit of a problem with his Achilles and I might be being very harsh, but he went off against Bayern Munich and went off in a big game today," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"Walcott trudges off the pitch. He hasn't played well, but his attitude is, 'I've scored a goal, you shouldn't take me off.' Yes you should, you were poor and that's a matter of fact. Mesut Ozil goes through on goal and bottles out of a challenge when his manager's backside is on the line. Go for a 50-50 or nick in front and win a penalty.

"There's three instances today and I'm being harsh, but if you're talking about throwing the cat among the pigeons, let's do it. Let's throw it out there. Arsene Wenger deserved for Koscielny to at least have a go for five minutes in the second half. Go on mate, have a go for us. No, he didn't."

"Theo Walcott should sprint off the pitch and shake the manager's hand and say, 'Thanks very much for giving me a game today. I'm lucky.' Mesut Ozil should go for a 50-50 with the goalkeeper. That would help, wouldn't it?"

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table - seven points off the top four - ahead of Wednesday's home game against West Ham United.