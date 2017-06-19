General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Calum Chambers heaps praise on Per Mertesacker

Calum Chambers during a training session ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Arsenal defender Calum Chambers says that Per Mertesacker has been a 'great mentor' to him during his time at the Emirates Stadium.
Monday, June 19, 2017

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has praised the role that Per Mertesacker has played in his development.

Chambers spent last season out on loan at Middlesbrough, and he continues to be linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium with Everton and Newcastle United said to be keen on his signature.

However, he has said that German international Mertesacker has been a 'great mentor' to him since joining the Gunners in 2014.

The 22-year-old told Kicker: "In the last few years he was my mentor. I've never seen such a professional, dedicated player, I've learned from him every day. He kept me on track, reminded me of the little things that brought you where you want to go. He's a great guy.

"To learn from such a player and such a personality – I could not have done better. I just got better because I could train at his side every day."

Chambers has made a total of 59 appearances for Arsenal since they paid £16m to sign him from Southampton.

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Your Comments
